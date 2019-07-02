Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) Comparison side by side

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.41
|24.93
In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.91% and 26.8%. Comparatively, 14.26% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Leisure Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|0.19%
|0.19%
|3.61%
|0%
|1.88%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
