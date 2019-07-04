Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has 13.91% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

Dividends

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.