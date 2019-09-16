Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Conglomerates company, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has 92.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 13.2 and a Quick Ratio of 13.2. Competitively, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.