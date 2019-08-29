Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) Comparing side by side

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
