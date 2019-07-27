Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.74 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.5% respectively. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56% PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while PICO Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.