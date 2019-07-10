Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.66%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 1.48%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Longevity Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Longevity Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 2 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.