Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%