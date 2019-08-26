Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
