Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
