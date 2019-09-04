Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.