Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 1.60M 0.02 440.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 264,539,007.09% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 15,717,092.34% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.57% respectively. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 17.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.