Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|26.11M
|0.00
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|1.60M
|0.02
|440.91
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|264,539,007.09%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|15,717,092.34%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.57% respectively. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 17.82% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
