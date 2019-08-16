Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
