Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is -46.39%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

Dividends

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.