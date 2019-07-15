Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.53% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has -2.56% weaker performance while Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 1.09% stronger performance.