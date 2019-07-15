Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.53% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.56%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.09%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has -2.56% weaker performance while Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 1.09% stronger performance.
