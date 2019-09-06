Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Comparison side by side

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.