Acadian Asset Management Upped Trinseo S A (TSE) Stake; Agilysys Has 1.97 Sentiment

Agilysys Inc (AGYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 63 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 32 cut down and sold their stock positions in Agilysys Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 16.47 million shares, down from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Agilysys Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Trinseo S A (TSE) stake by 259.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 45,746 shares as Trinseo S A (TSE)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 63,400 shares with $2.87M value, up from 17,654 last quarter. Trinseo S A now has $1.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 1.03M shares traded or 75.37% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $596.54 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.

The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 380,453 shares traded or 225.91% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Mak Capital One Llc holds 24.59% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. for 2.07 million shares. Hcsf Management Llc owns 630,757 shares or 9.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 4.88% invested in the company for 844,414 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has invested 2.03% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 199,600 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.30% above currents $34.11 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of TSE in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 3.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) stake by 56,817 shares to 123,332 valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norbord Inc (NBRXF) stake by 1.01M shares and now owns 536,935 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.