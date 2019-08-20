Acadian Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Mix Telematics LTD (MIXT) by $1.54 Million; Penobscot Investment Management Company Lowered Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $502,740

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (MIXT) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 95,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The institutional investor held 903,596 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07 million, up from 807,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mix Telematics Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 9,460 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 14,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $219.47. About 673,988 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares to 27,290 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.72 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 73,200 shares. Mechanics National Bank Trust Department invested in 2.07% or 47,724 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 8,391 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested 0.36% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Groesbeck Mngmt Nj holds 0.17% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1,452 shares in its portfolio. 57,007 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Pitcairn Co accumulated 0.23% or 11,363 shares. Heritage Invsts has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,987 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Llc has invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Macnealy Hoover Mgmt has invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The New York-based Maplelane Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lc holds 0.35% or 188,041 shares. Blue Chip Prns, Michigan-based fund reported 34,886 shares.

