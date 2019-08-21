Acadian Asset Management Trimmed By $2.35 Million Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding; Shorts at GOLDMINING COMMON SHARES (GLDLF) Lowered By 25.5%

GOLDMINING INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) had a decrease of 25.5% in short interest. GLDLF’s SI was 322,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.5% from 433,400 shares previously. With 223,300 avg volume, 1 days are for GOLDMINING INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)’s short sellers to cover GLDLF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 76,891 shares traded. GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 17,273 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 2.15M shares with $293.40 million value, down from 2.17 million last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 54,265 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14

GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The company has market cap of $138.20 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and uranium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties include the Titiribi project that comprises one concession covering an area of approximately 39.19 square kilometers located in the department of Antioquia in central Colombia; Whistler project, which comprises 304 mineral claims covering an area of 170 square kilometers to the northwest of Anchorage, Alaska; SÃ£o Jorge project that consists of three exploration concessions for a total of 18,624 hectares; Cachoeira Gold project that comprises one contiguous block consisting of three mining and three exploration licenses covering 5,677 hectares in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil; and the Rea project, which consists of 16 contiguous exploration permits covering an area of 125,328 hectares located in northeastern Alberta, Canada.

Among 5 analysts covering Icon plc (NASDAQ:ICLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Icon plc has $17100 highest and $148 lowest target. $163’s average target is 4.33% above currents $156.23 stock price. Icon plc had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) stake by 196,055 shares to 266,121 valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) stake by 215,195 shares and now owns 384,995 shares. Prudential Finl (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.