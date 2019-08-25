Acadian Asset Management Stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 413,282 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 92.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 287,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 596,688 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.93 million, up from 309,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 394,091 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PGE set to build $200M operations center in Tualatin – Portland Business Journal” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Allakos Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 48,409 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 139,130 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust has 292 shares. 1.45M are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Intl Group accumulated 57,065 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,725 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 465,603 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Com has invested 0.03% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 136 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 189,485 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited has 0.15% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 53,012 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co reported 7,568 shares stake. Axa owns 51,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embotelladora Andina S A by 34,922 shares to 26,386 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 59,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) by 33,885 shares to 245,323 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.