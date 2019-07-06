Acadian Asset Management Stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Upped by $389,480; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Has Boosted by Farmstead Capital Management Llc

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 9,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Marin Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 13,556 shares traded. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has risen 10.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC); 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.85% stake. Kempen Capital Nv holds 0.02% or 2,679 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 10,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.32 million shares. 11,774 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated. Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Barometer Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,097 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Numerixs Inc holds 0.1% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,997 are owned by Assetmark. 2.03 million were accumulated by Fairview Ltd. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 632,061 shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory holds 307 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company has 299,402 shares. 410,000 are owned by Clal Insurance Enter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 1.24M shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 82,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).