Acadian Asset Management Raised Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Position; BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BALMF) Shorts Up By 2.65%

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 277.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 69,862 shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 10.92%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 95,051 shares with $5.04 million value, up from 25,189 last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $1.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 330,567 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BALMF) had an increase of 2.65% in short interest. BALMF’s SI was 310,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.65% from 302,000 shares previously. With 60,600 avg volume, 5 days are for BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BALMF)’s short sellers to cover BALMF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.0022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1632. About 34,166 shares traded. Balmoral Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BALMF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 162,958 shares to 280,868 valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bandwidth Inc stake by 64,332 shares and now owns 77,585 shares. Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DSW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc holds 2,445 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 136,502 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 5,649 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Dean Capital has invested 1.8% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, Bb&T Limited Co has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 273,240 shares. Venator Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 2.88% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 52,500 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 19 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 46,558 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 113,053 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity. $99,987 worth of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares were bought by Wolf Christine Ann.

