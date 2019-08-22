Acadian Asset Management Raised Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holding; Forward Management Stake in American Assets Tr (AAT) Lowered by $568,125 as Share Price Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 429.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 75,991 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 14,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 513,805 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 333,477 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny owns 592,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 172,689 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Macquarie Gru holds 0% or 17,300 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 20,051 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 37,898 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,823 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 5.52 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.02% or 525,228 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 462,500 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 16,496 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 590,972 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 14,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AXIS Appoints Elly Hardwick to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AXIS Names Robert Quane as Head of Underwriting and Portfolio Optimization – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Names Keith Schlosser as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.