Acadian Asset Management Position in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Has Trimmed by $4.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Value Declined While Slate Path Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.28 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 325,499 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 34,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 19,107 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 37,178 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $1.75B; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

