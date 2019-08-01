Acadian Asset Management Position In Iberiabank (IBKC) Was Has Upped; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Decreased Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stake by $1.94 Million as Share Value Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 216.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 83,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 122,003 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 38,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 292,685 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 56,850 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 23,379 shares to 6,803 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 29,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,715 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $972,596 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Maples Ricky E, worth $75,250. MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR also sold $74,819 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Monday, February 4. $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II. KOERNER JOHN E III had bought 13,000 shares worth $972,530. $518,042 worth of stock was sold by Restel Anthony J on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 813 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 615,560 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 46,873 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Com holds 139,421 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Credit Agricole S A holds 59,614 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Huntington Bank invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Cobblestone Ny holds 5,500 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Putnam Investments Lc stated it has 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.15 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 131,999 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

