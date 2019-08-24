Acadian Asset Management Lowered Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH) by $22.21 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Trimmed Its Position

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 157,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 995,515 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.32 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 549,253 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 435,228 shares to 462,391 shares, valued at $28.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 179,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Cap Mgmt Lc holds 44,928 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 37,161 shares. Cookson Peirce & owns 13,865 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cap Investors reported 0.09% stake. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP has invested 1.18% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,760 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tcw invested in 0.86% or 635,639 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 3,972 shares. 90,251 were reported by Legal General Group Public Ltd Company. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,052 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Research Glob Invsts accumulated 2.60M shares or 0.12% of the stock.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Molina Healthcare (MOH) PT Lowered to $150 at Stephens – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jefferies Turns Bullish On Molina, Sees Potential For Upside To Estimates – Benzinga” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Molina Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Healthcare beats by $1.44, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Arcade will cost $5 per month? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Card launches for U.S. customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Management has 14.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,091 shares. 3.18M are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. American Research Mgmt has 39,078 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust has 5.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Com has 3.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,650 shares. Clarkston Partners Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 7,699 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 11,074 are owned by Wunderlich Managemnt. Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 36,193 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 77,106 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated accumulated 1.4% or 21,657 shares. Archon Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.78% or 94,500 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability reported 91,163 shares.