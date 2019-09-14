Acadian Asset Management Lifted Its Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (FMX) Stake by $26.95 Million; Valuation Declined; Thomas White International LTD Increased Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by $1.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (FMX) by 281.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 280,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 380,387 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.81M, up from 99,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 479,817 shares traded or 60.88% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 27,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 552,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.62M, up from 524,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 13,592 shares to 804 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atento Sa by 280,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

