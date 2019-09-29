Acadian Asset Management Increased Stake in Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) by $342,468 as Stock Value Declined; Federated Investors Cut Its Stake in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $1.06 Million

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 42,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.43M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 740,201 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 57,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The institutional investor held 143,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, up from 86,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 347,994 shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC FPRX.O SAYS CFO MARC BELSKY RESIGNED; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology Investigational Drug Candidates; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology; 08/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ESTIMATES ENDING 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH FIVE PRIME; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Five Prime; 04/05/2018 – Five Prime Presenting at Conference Jun 3

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources Group (MDU) Presents At West Coast Utilities Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Viesko Redi-Mix, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Reports 2018 Earnings, Initiates Guidance for 2019 – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources’ (MDU) Viesko Acquisition to Expand Business – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $63,000 activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 23,296 shares to 24,653 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Upwork Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Los Angeles Equity Inc owns 614,761 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.19% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Us Comml Bank De owns 2.04 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 174,214 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com. Thompson Inv Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 164,703 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability Co reported 90 shares stake. City Communications stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 10 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 107,779 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.43M for 11.82 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,016 shares to 2,147 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enel Chile S A by 199,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.65M shares, and cut its stake in Geopark Ltd.