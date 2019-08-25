Acadian Asset Management Increased Position in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) as Share Value Rose; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Evergreen Capital Management Trimmed by $343,398 Its Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by 103.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 14,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 27,886 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, up from 13,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $19.55 during the last trading session, reaching $701.41. About 19,899 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 1,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,158 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 7,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 195,749 shares to 788,661 shares, valued at $65.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 15,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,299 shares, and cut its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.11% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,388 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 80 shares. Boston Advsr has 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fosun Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 49,561 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Citadel Limited Co stated it has 823,515 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 78,323 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,720 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 4,132 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 5,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 111,170 shares. Tcw Incorporated reported 1.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 16,913 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 294,940 shares to 453,525 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.