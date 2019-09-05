Acadian Asset Management Increased By $1.08 Million Its Ezcorp (EZPW) Position; Last Week AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. AvalonBay Communities has $22400 highest and $19400 lowest target. $215.25’s average target is -0.42% below currents $216.16 stock price. AvalonBay Communities had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $21000 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $22400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral”. See AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $211.0000 New Target: $218.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $218.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $213.0000 228.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $212.0000 215.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $194.0000 217.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mizuho

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) stake by 219.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 119,622 shares as Ezcorp Inc (EZPW)’s stock declined 8.12%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 174,190 shares with $1.62M value, up from 54,568 last quarter. Ezcorp Inc now has $435.80 million valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 129,177 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.19 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 32.73 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.

The stock increased 0.97% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $216.16. About 665,380 shares traded or 13.99% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Tx holds 1,300 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.21% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Sandler Cap reported 1.62% stake. Stifel holds 19,183 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 33,702 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blume Mgmt has 0.02% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.05% or 12,641 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 20,630 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 23,352 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrow invested in 30 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Carlson Capital L P has invested 0.17% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) stake by 164,368 shares to 96,323 valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 113,768 shares and now owns 206,569 shares. Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold EZPW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 18,010 shares. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 386,711 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 387,006 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Pinebridge Lp reported 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Prudential Finance accumulated 0% or 314,605 shares. Iberiabank owns 12,072 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 35,630 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 405,305 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 637,275 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 19,989 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Glenmede Na invested in 156 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EZCORP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EZPW) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ezcorp (EZPW) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is EZCORP, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EZPW) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is EZCORP Inc (EZPW) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.