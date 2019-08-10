Acadian Asset Management Holds Stake in Ebay (EBAY); Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Position in Citigroup (C) by $3.53 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 298.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 16,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 21,656 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 5,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc invested in 35,393 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 1.96% or 748,308 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 7,788 shares. Baupost Grp Ltd Liability Co Ma stated it has 29.29 million shares or 9.14% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 8,583 shares stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 676 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability holds 1.42% or 367,452 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 253,514 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.07% or 35,392 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). M Hldgs Secs accumulated 8,961 shares. Moreover, Hamilton Point Advsrs has 2.35% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 142,295 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 7,933 shares to 774 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 113,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,949 shares, and cut its stake in Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.