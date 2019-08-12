Acadian Asset Management Holds Holding in Kamada LTD (KMDA); As Epr Pptys (EPR) Market Value Declined, Diam Company LTD Has Boosted by $2.11 Million Its Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kamada Ltd (KMDA) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 278,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 945,878 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 667,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kamada Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 38,134 shares traded. Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has declined 0.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical KMDA News: 15/05/2018 – Kamada Ltd. Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments of $47.9M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Announce KEDRAB® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]) Now Shipping; Distribution Timed to Meet Spring; 20/04/2018 – New Research on the Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Drugs Marketl Technavio; 08/05/2018 – KAMADA LTD – KEDRAB HAS BEEN LAUNCHED IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Announce KEDRAB® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]) Now Shipping; Distribution Timed to Meet; 15/05/2018 – Kamada Ltd. 1Q EPS 3c; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-UNDER TERMS OF ANTICIPATED FINAL AGREEMENT, KAMADA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTERING PRODUCT, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION, IN ISRAEL; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA RECEIVED FEEDBACK FROM FDA ON PROPOSED PHASE 3 PROTOCOL; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – HAS SIGNED A FIRST BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 15/05/2018 – Kamada Ltd. Sees FY18 Rev $116M-$120M

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 27,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 167,241 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 139,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 228,921 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS

