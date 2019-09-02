Acadian Asset Management Holds Holding in Generac Hldgs (GNRC); Firefly Value Partners LP Stake In Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Was Has Lifted

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Investors Give Tesla Day of Reprieve as Output Improves: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – TSLA: .@Tesla’s Elon Musk: “There’s a good chance Model 3 gets maybe close to majority market share of midsize premium sedans, 40% seems likely and maybe a majority…later this year.” – ! $TSLA; 20/04/2018 – This electric semi is trying to beat Tesla to market; 04/04/2018 – Home Solar Dims as Tesla, Others, Curb Aggressive Sales; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgrades Tesla’s credit, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES NEERAJ MANRAO DIRECTOR OF ENERGY MANUFACTURING; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Rev $3.41B; 30/03/2018 – TESLA COMPONENT IN RECALL CAME FROM GERMANY’S BOSCH: MAGAZINE; 12/04/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @Tesla Was Kicked Off Fatal #ModelX Crash Probe by Federal Investigators at @NTSB $TSLA @AlanLevin1…

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 83.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 6,938 shares as the company's stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 15,225 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 861,146 shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 239,213 shares. Allstate reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 2,408 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 915 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 0.04% or 3,542 shares in its portfolio. 1,350 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com. Acg Wealth reported 2,383 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 3,204 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barrett Asset Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 50 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. 3,500 are owned by First Mercantile Com. Indiana-based Spectrum has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 223 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 1,615 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Qci Asset New York owns 65 shares.

