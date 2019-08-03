Acadian Asset Management Has Upped Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Position; Medifast (MED) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) stake by 405.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 105,978 shares as Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT)’s stock declined 13.61%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 132,094 shares with $8.55M value, up from 26,116 last quarter. Commvault Systems Inc now has $1.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 405,433 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Directors Will Be Identified by Elliott, Subject to Approval of Bd; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR A MULTI-YEAR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, COMPRISED OF AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Holdings Buys New 2.7% Position in CommVault; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Targets Board Overhaul at Commvault; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault; 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Ends 2018 Fiscal Year with New Customer Business Driven By New Simple Interface, Flexible Pricing, and Scale-Out Inno; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”

Medifast Inc (MED) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 118 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 94 cut down and sold stakes in Medifast Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 11.33 million shares, up from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Medifast Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 61 Increased: 71 New Position: 47.

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 4% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. for 262,260 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 205,206 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12 West Capital Management Lp has 1.2% invested in the company for 115,341 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,468 shares.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

The stock decreased 7.18% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 1.47M shares traded or 482.58% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (MED) has declined 34.42% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $507,450 was made by PULVER DAN on Tuesday, February 5. FANZILLI FRANK J sold $767,597 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Tuesday, February 5. WALKER DAVID F also sold $264,112 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Merrill Gary sold 1,385 shares worth $93,998. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $510,000 was sold by SMITH GARY B. $4.35M worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by BUNTE AL.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) stake by 558,975 shares to 859,489 valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 113,768 shares and now owns 206,569 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 38,400 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 13,700 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Retirement Of Alabama reported 216,598 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). 15,310 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 34,077 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management Ltd. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 495,514 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 5,901 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5,908 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 3,601 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 1,222 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Icon Advisers Inc has 0.1% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).