Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) by $4.49 Million; Gruss & Co Trimmed Its Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 72.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 499,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 192,953 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 692,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 8.37M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.77M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT GRAY SAYS WOULD BUY ITALIAN ASSETS – CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 04/04/2018 – Bankers pitch aggressive loan refinancings as uncertainty looms; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into LaSalle Hotel Properties in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Vlll; 30/05/2018 – Blackstone Stands Down on Hovnanian Swaps Wager; 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 16/03/2018 – Mosman in Talks With Blackstone Oil and Gas to Increase Arkoma Stake

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pressure Remains On Annaly – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy This 11.3% Dividend Yield, Nice Discount To Book, Annaly Is Finally On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 154,791 shares to 505,025 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 224,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Guild Invest Incorporated reported 10,620 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 141,223 shares. Amer Rech Mgmt invested in 2,000 shares. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc holds 105,083 shares. Aviance Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,740 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Truepoint reported 10,000 shares stake. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 100,317 shares in its portfolio. 14,931 were reported by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp. Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 75,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Llc reported 4,405 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. The insider Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7. 50,000 shares were bought by Green Anthony C, worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blackstone Hires Limin Wang as a Managing Director in Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LSE seals $27B deal for Refinitiv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Insurance Com Tx holds 53,155 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Kistler invested in 0.1% or 7,179 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Aurora Invest Counsel invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hwg Lp reported 128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability stated it has 5,985 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.75 million shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Baltimore invested in 269,142 shares. Ruggie Gru holds 6,330 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,970 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Holderness Communications reported 33,744 shares stake. 39,867 are owned by Rothschild Corp Il.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 20.27 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.