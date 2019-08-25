Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Has 1.82 Sentiment

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) stake by 22.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 3,309 shares as Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 11,713 shares with $1.77M value, down from 15,022 last quarter. Mccormick & Co Inc now has $21.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 541,759 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 102 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 56 sold and reduced their stock positions in Terreno Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 60.47 million shares, up from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Terreno Realty Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 49 Increased: 75 New Position: 27.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.31M for 30.92 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) stake by 198,706 shares to 240,358 valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) stake by 43,472 shares and now owns 390,476 shares. Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Coorporated (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Coorporated has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -8.17% below currents $160.8 stock price. McCormick & Coorporated had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $15000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Mngmt accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 186,136 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 3,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank owns 37,040 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Park Circle reported 44,500 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 278,187 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Nomura Hldgs has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 8,441 shares. Cap Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 141 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 5,388 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.1% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.83% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 123,297 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation for 1.92 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 676,536 shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 402,551 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.85 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.