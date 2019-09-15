Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding; Navient (NAVI) Covered By 2 Bulls

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 4,265 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 33,990 shares with $2.98 million value, down from 38,255 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $16.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.05 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER

Among 3 analysts covering Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.83’s average target is 19.11% above currents $13.29 stock price. Navient had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $1600 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. See Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) latest ratings:

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Serna Insurance Agency – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires University Services business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.85M for 27.18 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 3.18% above currents $86.98 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Limited has 36,848 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co has 329,866 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.09% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 15,051 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 7,838 shares. Victory Management Incorporated accumulated 0.34% or 1.95M shares. 1.15M are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. Pggm invested 0.05% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.08% or 8,535 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 19,314 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 31,721 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Management Llp accumulated 123,550 shares. Mason Street Advsrs reported 26,420 shares. Goelzer Investment has 0.5% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Essex Inv Communication holds 0.38% or 31,721 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold Navient Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 213.73 million shares or 1.91% less from 217.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,080 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 364,157 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 77,388 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Alps holds 92,862 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 419,460 shares. Mackenzie owns 0.01% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 280,197 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 37,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc invested in 0.03% or 34,500 shares. 317 are owned by Assetmark. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.03% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited reported 823,044 shares.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It has a 7.17 P/E ratio. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans.