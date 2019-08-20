Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Innospec (IOSP) Stake by $497,751; Par Capital Management Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Raised as Share Price Rose

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 398,262 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 5,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 10,192 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 16,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 47,771 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 50,000 shares to 12.07M shares, valued at $623.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 54,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,864 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

