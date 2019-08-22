Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Celanese Del (CE) Stake; Boston Beer Co (SAM) Sentiment Is 1.08

Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 99 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 92 sold and decreased stock positions in Boston Beer Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 8.47 million shares, down from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Boston Beer Co Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 38.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 88.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 4,775 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 637 shares with $63,000 value, down from 5,412 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $14.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 83,126 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 4.87% above currents $114.15 stock price. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 to “Overweight”. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $12600 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Comm has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3,890 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 80,335 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co reported 2,456 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 2,226 shares. 62,400 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Zeke Limited Com holds 12,416 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 22 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 165,207 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has 9,185 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 44,983 shares. The California-based Cap Investors has invested 0.25% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,619 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Perspecta Inc stake by 43,487 shares to 107,029 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 126,174 shares and now owns 238,046 shares. Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) was raised too.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 11.15 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $33.38 million for 40.39 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 9% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for 31,804 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 11,336 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2.26% invested in the company for 20,929 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.75% in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 872 shares.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 46.29 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boston Beer Co. (SAM) Tops Q2 EPS by 41c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boston Beer Inc (SAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for Anheuser-Busch InBev and Big Beer Makers? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $437.87. About 9,191 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30