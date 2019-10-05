Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed By $4.27 Million Its Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Holding; Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Sellers Increased By 11.72% Their Shorts

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 43,990 shares as Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)’s stock rose 0.02%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 285,627 shares with $27.88M value, down from 329,617 last quarter. Kaiser Aluminum Corp now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $98. About 71,189 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Outlook Remains Unchanged; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S; 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q EPS $1.51; 03/04/2018 – Old MacDonald Has a Cow at the California State Fair Kaiser Permanente Farm; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) had an increase of 11.72% in short interest. AKTS’s SI was 5.98M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.72% from 5.36 million shares previously. With 503,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s short sellers to cover AKTS’s short positions. The stock increased 5.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 382,091 shares traded. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has declined 27.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKTS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Akoustis Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKTS); 09/04/2018 – Akoustis Expands Commercial Product Portfolio with New 3.8 GHz BAW RF Filter; 06/03/2018 Akoustis Announces Major Milestone by Freezing Its First Generation Single Crystal BAW Manufacturing Process; 12/03/2018 – Akoustis Announces Industry’s First Commercial 5.2 GHz BAW RF Filter; 11/05/2018 – Akoustis Announces New Tier-One Mobile Infrastructure OEM Customer and Purchase Orders for RF Filters; 10/05/2018 – Akoustis Announces Pricing of $15 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Secured Notes; 10/05/2018 – AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $15 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shareholders Booked A 32% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Names Leo W. Gerard to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KALU) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.88M for 12.69 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Prudential Finl (NYSE:PRU) stake by 101,663 shares to 1.45M valued at $146.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) stake by 28,561 shares and now owns 33,218 shares. Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 174,087 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,620 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,772 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability reported 135,230 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 9,911 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 140,462 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 13,106 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 285,627 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 15,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,372 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. The company has market cap of $242.40 million. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things.