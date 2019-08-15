Acadian Asset Management Has Raised Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holding; JXTG HOLDINGS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (JXHLY) Shorts Raised By 480%

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) stake by 36.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 7,873 shares as Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 29,287 shares with $3.20M value, up from 21,414 last quarter. Landstar Sys Inc now has $4.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.48. About 95,522 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

JXTG HOLDINGS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) had an increase of 480% in short interest. JXHLY’s SI was 2,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 480% from 500 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 3 days are for JXTG HOLDINGS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (OTCMKTS:JXHLY)’s short sellers to cover JXHLY’s short positions. It closed at $8.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important JXTG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Japan refiner Idemitsu finalizes $5.6B deal to acquire Showa Shell – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018.

JXTG Holdings, Inc. engages in integrated energy, resources, and materials businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.23 billion. The firm is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products; manufacture of synthetic resin processed products; storage, receiving, and shipment of petroleum products; sea transport of crude oil and petroleum products; sale of LPG; generation and supply of electricity; sale and lease of automobile-related parts, as well as holding investments in companies extracting coal, and LNG developments; and provision of lubricants, basic chemical products, and specialty and performance chemical products. It has a 3.04 P/E ratio. It also engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas; development, manufacturing, and marketing of non-ferrous metals and electronic materials, as well as recycling of non-ferrous metal materials; marketing of non-ferrous metal products, etc.; smelting and refining of copper; manufacturing and marketing of copper wire rods, copper foils, precision rolled and pressing products, electronic materials, thin-film materials, and titanium; production and sale of copper and molybdenum ore; provision of recycling and environmental services; asphalt paving; land transport; and sea transport of non-ferrous metal products, etc., as well as gold, silver, and sulfuric acid business.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) stake by 277,558 shares to 500,894 valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) stake by 565,760 shares and now owns 375,333 shares. Loews Corp (NYSE:L) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Colony Group Ltd Co invested in 23,277 shares. 2,295 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 58,209 shares. Cls Invs owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management accumulated 2.08 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 7,664 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc stated it has 3,207 shares. Cardinal Mngmt reported 16,562 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Llc owns 79,655 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Park Corp Oh reported 0.01% stake. Liberty Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,160 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 22,200 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Eaton Vance Management owns 134,479 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).