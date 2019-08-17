Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $8.35 Million as Market Value Declined; Panagora Asset Management Cut Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) by $3.06 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 145,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 370,109 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, down from 515,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 657,602 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 208,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 271,007 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, down from 479,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 177,355 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $429.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 515,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Trade War Lures Options Investors to Taiwan ETF – ETF Trends” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Utd Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 418,628 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 21,654 shares. Moreover, Pacific Glob Investment Management has 0.59% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Comerica Natl Bank has 163,781 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 219,490 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gmt Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 424,409 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 2,372 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 895 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group stated it has 1.09 million shares. Pnc Financial Services Group owns 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 19,191 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited reported 24,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Com Llc holds 0.05% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 23,907 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 2.56 million shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) by 7,017 shares to 53,993 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trustco Bank Corp Ny (NASDAQ:TRST) by 56,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG).