Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Stifel Finl (SF) Position; Pinnacle Holdings Has Decreased Travelers (TRV) Stake By $26.47 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Stifel Finl Corp (SF) stake by 88.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 30,774 shares as Stifel Finl Corp (SF)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 3,912 shares with $231,000 value, down from 34,686 last quarter. Stifel Finl Corp now has $3.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.73% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 573,773 shares traded or 52.85% up from the average. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Travelers (TRV) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 177 shares as Travelers (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 18,978 shares with $2.84B value, down from 19,155 last quarter. Travelers now has $37.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 982,351 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Cyber Threats Are Top Overall Business Concern – Insurance News Net” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Introduces Catastrophe Map Viewer to Expedite Claim Process After Disasters – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.35 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 1,129 shares to 74,203 valued at $2.91B in 2019Q2. It also upped Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK) stake by 4,145 shares and now owns 574,055 shares. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Travelers Companies has $16000 highest and $11900 lowest target. $139’s average target is -4.49% below currents $145.54 stock price. Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.20M for 9.29 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) stake by 20,782 shares to 30,157 valued at $548,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ssr Mining Inc stake by 148,770 shares and now owns 571,507 shares. Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Investments reported 190,414 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 125,100 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 63,792 are held by D E Shaw & Co. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Brinker Cap reported 16,168 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 12,620 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 42,267 shares. Alberta Management Corporation holds 21,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0.02% or 890,244 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 0.02% or 1.48M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 12,470 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 9,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 107,400 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 4,320 shares.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Completes Asset Purchase of George K. Baum & Company – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel Completes Acquisition of B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel completes purchase of KC-based public finance business – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.