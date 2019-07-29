Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Cintas (CTAS) Position; 6 Analysts Are Bullish Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Last Week

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 79.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 42,599 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 11,078 shares with $2.24M value, down from 53,677 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $260.62. About 265,072 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12200 target. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded the shares of IR in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. See Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) latest ratings:

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.35 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 839,970 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 719,380 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 0.19% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 237,593 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 20,498 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 5,600 shares. Burney reported 4,624 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.72M shares. 600 are owned by Fincl Pro. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 365,007 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Halbert Hargrove Russell invested in 7,968 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, a Japan-based fund reported 14,922 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 5 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Delaware has invested 1.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York stated it has 1.83% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Friday, March 22 with “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) stake by 307,013 shares to 845,762 valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 43,832 shares and now owns 47,555 shares. Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock or 1,740 shares. The insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.