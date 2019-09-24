Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Scholastic (SCHL) Stake by $385,506 as Share Price Declined; Albany Intl Cl A (AIN) Holder Tygh Capital Management Cut Position by $3.01 Million as Share Price Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (AIN) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 36,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 60,752 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, down from 97,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.27. About 157,437 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 11,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 668,650 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 656,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 312,955 shares traded or 65.40% up from the average. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Backs FY18 Rev $1.65B-$1.70B

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,497 shares to 60,965 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 25,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Industries Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold AIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 29.47 million shares or 7.71% more from 27.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 54,678 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 28,602 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 22,361 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited owns 463 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 6,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). 25,924 are held by Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 779,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 4,500 shares. 2,788 were accumulated by Pitcairn Company. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 451,213 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Advisory Rech, Illinois-based fund reported 34,043 shares. Chicago Equity invested in 15,989 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 7.06% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AIN’s profit will be $25.52M for 27.93 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.52% negative EPS growth.

