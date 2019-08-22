Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding; Markel (MKL) Shorts Raised By 1.24%

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 118.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 42,403 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 78,092 shares with $3.85M value, up from 35,689 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $7.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 123,390 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) had an increase of 1.24% in short interest. MKL’s SI was 229,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.24% from 226,700 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)’s short sellers to cover MKL’s short positions. The SI to Markel Corporation’s float is 1.7%. The stock increased 0.37% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1141.5. About 1,162 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold Markel Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 4,872 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amg Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Stratos Wealth holds 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 334 shares. Sather Gp Inc reported 17,910 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd owns 400 shares. Paloma Partners Management Com accumulated 970 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Alpha, a Michigan-based fund reported 27 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.32% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 2,243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp has 3,090 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 754 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Inc has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, March 7 Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Finance Prtn holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 0% stake. The Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.11% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 253,074 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl invested in 0.02% or 264,538 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc reported 739,176 shares. Amp Capital owns 228,208 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 6,720 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 263,599 are held by Todd Asset Ltd Liability. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tiverton Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 6,929 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has 23,336 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN also bought $124,300 worth of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $53’s average target is 16.23% above currents $45.6 stock price. HollyFrontier had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3.