Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Scholastic (SCHL) Stake By $939,627; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

Among 3 analysts covering TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. TopBuild had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Thursday, May 16 to “Neutral”. SunTrust downgraded TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, May 8. Buckingham Research maintained TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, February 25. See TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Initiate

15/01/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Scholastic Corp (SCHL) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 24,093 shares as Scholastic Corp (SCHL)’s stock declined 11.51%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 656,968 shares with $26.12 million value, up from 632,875 last quarter. Scholastic Corp now has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 6,947 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 11.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.35 TO $1.45; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.65 BLN TO $1.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum

More notable recent TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What TopBuild Corp.’s (NYSE:BLD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TopBuild to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results Thursday, August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TopBuild Corp (BLD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is TopBuild Corp.’s (NYSE:BLD) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:BLD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 109,109 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 6.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR USI ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – TopBuild Receives Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for USI Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SAYS COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR WAITING PERIOD FOR USI; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD – SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $263 MLN TO $284 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild: Proceeds Will Be Used to Finance Acquisition of United Subcontractors; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP – CO CURRENTLY PLANS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION ON MAY 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – TopBuild Successfully Completes $400 Million Bond Offering

More notable recent Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) At US$32.98? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Scholastic Enters Oversold Territory (SCHL) – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scholastic Earnings: SCHL Stock Sinks as Q3 Loss Wider Than Projected – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 246,885 shares to 5.16 million valued at $225.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) stake by 192,967 shares and now owns 283,127 shares. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was reduced too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $298,776 activity. $149,388 worth of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares were sold by NEWMAN JUDITH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SCHL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Llc accumulated 2,222 shares. Franklin Res reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 136,106 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) or 19,155 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 19,886 shares. Invesco accumulated 511,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Great West Life Assurance Can has 39,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has 69 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Co owns 66,832 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 33 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). 43,912 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 12,180 shares.