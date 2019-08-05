Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stake; HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (HAIIF) Shorts Lowered By 0.34%

HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDIN (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) had a decrease of 0.34% in short interest. HAIIF’s SI was 295,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.34% from 296,000 shares previously. It closed at $2.1328 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) stake by 53977.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 210,512 shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 210,902 shares with $2.40 million value, up from 390 last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp now has $528.88M valuation. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $4.755. About 3.59 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, makes, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers injection molding machines under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) stake by 565,760 shares to 375,333 valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) stake by 12,816 shares and now owns 78,181 shares. Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Citigroup invested in 0% or 72,246 shares. Saba Capital Management LP invested 0.06% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 140 shares. 176,982 were accumulated by Advantage Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc reported 328,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Renaissance Technology Lc has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 405,200 shares. 2,922 are held by Pnc Financial Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 24,354 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Blackrock invested in 11.04 million shares.