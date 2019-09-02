Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Meritor (MTOR) by $728,900; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Holding by $560,000

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 241.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 36,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 51,552 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 382,408 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 887,109 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO; 27/03/2018 – Acreage Holdings Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 11/04/2018 – IPT: APOLLO SERIES 2018-1 TRUST RMBS ISSUE; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed Claire’s Becomes Latest Retailer to Go Bankrupt; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 12/04/2018 – Obstacles block the track for Apollo’s pursuit of FirstGroup; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Meritor Expands Axle-Making Footprint In India With $36.5 Million Investment – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Maremont completes bankruptcy reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meritor, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor Assembly Issue Affecting Navistar And Daimler Trucks North America Models – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company has 113,520 shares. Parametric Associates Lc has 328,601 shares. Moreover, Nordea Management has 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Cambridge Research Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 63,456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pdts Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 16,998 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 24,091 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 100 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 5,700 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 4,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 35,754 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 58,645 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0.01% or 296,718 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobr (NYSE:PBR) by 1.91M shares to 304,741 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Ltd by 124,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Siemens, Corindus, Broadcom, Platinum, McAfee, Groupon | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leave It To The Experts, Buy Apollo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,335 are held by Burt Wealth. Gp Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 762 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.11% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cap Associate Ny holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 9,500 shares. Tiger Mgmt Llc stated it has 5.87% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Com reported 14,000 shares stake. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.91% or 4.17M shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 15,552 shares. Covey Cap Advsrs holds 1.91% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 50,336 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 33,500 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.04% or 4,890 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 180,434 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp holds 0% or 21,448 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 16,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings.