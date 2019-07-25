Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) by $28.07 Million as Shares Rose; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding by $309,308 as Valuation Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 64371.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 572,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.53M, up from 890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 834,957 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, down from 384,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 4.51 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com holds 1.4% or 138,739 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co reported 4,600 shares. 38.54 million are owned by Vanguard Gru. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Company owns 14,050 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 5,018 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Thomas White Intl Limited accumulated 22,206 shares. Brown Advisory owns 30,178 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 26 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.26% or 15.48 million shares in its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt holds 2,653 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Element Lc stated it has 35,819 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 953,829 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 49,362 shares to 68,790 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 686,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,604 shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $110,869 activity.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.55 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1.44% or 163,870 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 0.36% or 18,935 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 23 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 4.05 million shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 835,599 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. One Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,213 shares. Burney reported 382,627 shares. Cohen accumulated 124,109 shares. Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 31,866 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wealthquest Corp holds 4,638 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Northside Management Ltd Liability Com holds 11,016 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.1% or 79,677 shares. Moreover, Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corporation has 1.68% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).