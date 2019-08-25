Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Position By $1.50 Million; Cumulus Media – Class A (CMLS) Shorts Up By 7.11%

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) stake by 99.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 19,484 shares as Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)’s stock rose 15.71%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 39,144 shares with $3.03 million value, up from 19,660 last quarter. Barrett Business Services Inc now has $632.32M valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 91,501 shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 19/03/2018 – BARRETT – AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT LINE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $25 MLN TO $40 MLN DURING PERIOD FROM MARCH 15, 2018, TO JUNE 15, 2018; 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and; 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 13/04/2018 – Rugby-Brilliant Barrett shines as Hurricanes end Chiefs’ winning run; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES SAYS ON MARCH 15, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 – SEC FILING

Cumulus Media Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CMLS) had an increase of 7.11% in short interest. CMLS’s SI was 239,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.11% from 223,500 shares previously. With 96,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Cumulus Media Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CMLS)’s short sellers to cover CMLS’s short positions. The SI to Cumulus Media Inc – Class A’s float is 1.89%. The stock decreased 5.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 31,025 shares traded. Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cumulus Media Inc has $26 highest and $18 lowest target. $23’s average target is 66.79% above currents $13.79 stock price. Cumulus Media Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial. The firm has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial given on Friday, March 22.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $234.84 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It has a 0.35 P/E ratio. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising.

More notable recent Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of CMLS earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services has $109 highest and $101 lowest target. $105’s average target is 24.04% above currents $84.65 stock price. Barrett Business Services had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 2,816 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 20,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Partners owns 22,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Opus Capital Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 12,762 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 0.02% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 21,633 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). World Invsts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 4,210 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 39,144 shares in its portfolio. 45,880 were accumulated by Century Companies. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).