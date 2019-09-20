Acadian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) as Share Value Rose; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.20 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 155,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 290,375 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, down from 445,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 87,485 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 97,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.25M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 2,213 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 60,254 shares to 279,306 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 228,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,701 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated holds 877,426 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.93M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 216,000 were accumulated by Venator Capital Mngmt Limited. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 600,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Legal And General Gp Public accumulated 10,749 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.02% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 612,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 854,435 shares. 7,577 were accumulated by United Automobile Association. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 95,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 77,318 shares to 390,225 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 39,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO).