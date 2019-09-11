Acadian Asset Management Has Decreased Dexcom (DXCM) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 54.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 31,854 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 26,375 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 58,229 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $14.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.85. About 636,961 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 21.97% above currents $129.54 stock price. Expedia had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. See Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $160.0000 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $147.0000 152.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Needham

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 53,100 shares to 62,803 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 148,124 shares and now owns 997,496 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $18.53 million for 194.54 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 2,060 shares. Nomura Holdings has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 5,094 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Research And reported 190 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 37,800 were reported by Hbk L P. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 100,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 6,502 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 110,329 shares. Victory Capital reported 0.12% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.12M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 56,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Management Inc holds 1.53% or 12,297 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 5,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 41,890 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Dexcom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $177.43’s average target is 20.01% above currents $147.85 stock price. Dexcom had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 29.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 683,741 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Expedia Group, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,090 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.4% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1.68M shares. Moreover, Prns Lc has 0.52% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 77,216 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability reported 22,722 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bb&T Lc accumulated 8,675 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 20.05 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 23,632 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 34,697 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fin Security has 14,953 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd reported 2,327 shares. Colony Group owns 28,458 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Highland Capital L P invested in 0.15% or 20,000 shares. Addison Capital stated it has 0.53% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Morgan Stanley has 562,162 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

